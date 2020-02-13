|
|
CARVER Robert "Banka" Drollett of Carver, passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age 100. He leaves behind three children; Ronnie Drollett and his wife Barbara, Bobby Drollett, and Sharon Dearing, five grandchildren; Sharon Leigh, Ronnie Drollett, Jr, Eric Whitecotton, Ryan White, and Robbie Drollett, two great grandchildren, Meghan and Greg, and four great great grandchildren, Sarah, Thomas, Brady, and Gavin. Banka served in World War II in the Army. When he returned from the war he owned a florist in Braintree, then pursued a career in real estate, law enforcement as a Plympton police officer, and he retired from Haliday Lithograph Company. He was a Jack of all trades. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 13th from 10-12:00, with a prayer service held at 11:45 at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St (Rt. 58) Carver. Graveside services will follow at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne. Arrangements by the Shepherd Funeral Home. www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020