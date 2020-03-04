|
Ruth E. (Washburn) Bouchard of Kingston, formerly of Duxbury, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020. Ruth was the beloved wife for 60 years of the late Norman E. Bouchard. Born in Plymouth on September 28, 1931, daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred (Chandler) Washburn, Ruth was educated in Duxbury and a 1949 graduate of Duxbury High School. She is the loving mother of Norman E. Bouchard Jr. and his wife, Kristin, of Marstons Mills; Thomas Bouchard Sr. and his wife, Susan, of Kingston; Judith E. MacPherson and husband, Paul Keith, of Plymouth; and Denise Gregson and her husband, Douglas, of Guam. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 6, Ruth was the sister of the late Richard, Roland and Donald Washburn. Ruth was a longtime resident of Kingston where she and Norman raised their family at 88 Summer Street. She worked at Bay Path Nursing Home in Duxbury in their Activities Department for several years. Ruth was an avid antiques collector, enjoyed flower arranging, crafts, and loved to be out on the boat fishing with her husband and family. In her later years, Ruth could often be seen helping out at her daughters cake shop, Piece of Cake. She took pride in her jobs of wrapping cookies and covering all the cake boards. Visiting hours will be at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street (Rte. 106), Kingston on Sunday, March 8, from 12 | 2 p.m., with a service beginning at 2 p.m. Cremation in Vine Hills Crematory Plymouth. Memorial donations in Ruths name may be made to the Town of Kingston Veterans Dept. 26, Evergreen St. Kingston, MA. 02364. For online guestbook please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020