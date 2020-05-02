|
Sandra Zentz, 74, of Plympton, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Zentz. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Alix, stepson, Jeremy, stepdaughter, Jane, her sister, Patricia Hines, sister-in-law, Barbara Allsopp, niece, Brittany Allsopp, and her niece, Donna Barboza. Sandra is survived by her brothers, Alan Allsopp and Frederick Allsopp, brother-in-law, Tim Zentz and wife Colleen, best friend, Pat Leontie and husband Bill, grandson, Glen McLachlan, granddaughter, Ciara Farley, great-granddaughter, Rhowan, as well as many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Sandra loved her two cats, Trixie and Alice. She also enjoyed her yearly trips to Florida. Due to the current social situation a private burial will be held May 5, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Plympton, with a celebration of Sandra's life to be held at the Upland Club in Plympton at a later date.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from May 2 to May 9, 2020