Sean Ryalls 52, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. He was born in Quincy, MA and came to Brevard County in 1988 from Kingston, MA. He was the co-owner of Accurate Metal Finishing in Melbourne. Seans interests were boating, fishing and golf. He also enjoyed spending time on Marthas Vineyard with his family. He is survived by his daughter; Hailey Ryalls of Kingston, MA, his mother; Pamela Ryalls of Kingston, MA, His brother; Matt Ryalls (Amber) of Kingston, MA, his sister; Jennifer Ryalls of Duxbury, MA, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Michelle Ryalls and his father; A. Allyn Ryalls. The Life Event Center at Florida Memorial in Rockledge, FL is in charge of arrangements. Future services will be private.

Published in The Kingston Reporter from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
