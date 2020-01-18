|
|
Thomas T. "Tom" Gardner, 71, of Kingston, passed away peacefully at his home on January 16, 2020. He was the loving husband of Elise M. (Skillin) Gardner; beloved father of Staci N. (Gardner) Silverberg of Kingston; cherished Papa to Thomas and Sara Silverberg of Kingston; loving brother to Nina G. Gardner of Silver Lake, NH; loving brother-in-law of Melanie P. (Skillin) Pina of Hillsdale, MI; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Rodney and Gary Gardner as well as his parents, Alvin W. and Charlotte T. (Turner) Gardner. Tom was so loved by so many people over his lifetime and was a man of integrity - a trait that everyone admired in him. His passion was his family and his garden. He would talk about both to anyone he came in contact with, his work family, the neighborhood family, anyone. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. His corny sense of humor would make your day and everyone loved to be around him. He had a joke or a saying for any situation and being serious was not for him. Even as his health deteriorated over the last 5 months, he never lost his sense of humor. Every doctor, nurse and therapist he met always commented on his sunny disposition; they all loved going to see him. He was all about his family and was the happiest at home with his wife, daughter and grandkids, working in his garden, washing his Corvette, puttering around the house or watching a ball game on TV. Tom was a man of faith and he and his wife were long time members of Pilgrim Church of Duxbury. During his years there he served on the Board of Trustees, and enjoyed helping with Habitat for Humanity projects specifically a home that was built in Duxbury. He participated in the many events related to the upkeep of the church and church grounds as well as the church fair. Tom was a decorated Vietnam War veteran, enlisting for two tours in the Army with the 2nd Battalion, 67th Armored Division based out of Ft. Hood, TX. He flew medical evacuation missions in Hueys (Dust Offs) - they would swoop in, pick up the injured and take off again within minutes. These were very dangerous conditions and each mission was critical. For his service and bravery, he was awarded medals which included an Aircraft Crewman Badge, an Army Commendation Medal, a Bronze Star and a Distinguished Flying Cross. He always said theDistinguished Flying Cross was of particular importance to him. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cancer Center at BIDMC-Plymouth at Cancer Services, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360 or bidplymouth-giving.org, or to the DAV- Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or DAV.org. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22, at the Pilgrim Church , 404 Washington St, Duxbury, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020