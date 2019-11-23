|
William J. O'Brien, 76, of Kingston, passed away at his home while surrounded by his family on November 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary O'Brien; beloved father of William J. O'Brien III of Kingston and his wife Kim, Joseph O'Brien of Plymouth and his wife Heather and Marlene O'Brien-Hoffshire and husband Charlie of Kingston; son of the late Mary C. (McHugh) and Richard O'Brien; brother to Mary Jane Caranci of Plymouth and Ann Love of Carver and predeceased by Dennis O'Brien, and Natalie Borofski; cherished grandfather to Olyvia O'Brien, Charlotte Hoffshire, Courtney Ross, and William Ross. William is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Former owner of Benea Block in Kingston, he was a longtime call firefighter with the Kingston Fire Department. For many years he held the position as first state appointed member of the Kingston Housing Authority, and for many years Mr. O'Brien was involved with parades, and fairs with his team of Oxen and a member of the New England Ox Teamsters. He was a longtime member of the Hilltop Athletic Association and Christoforo Columbo. The O'Brien family would like to express their gratitude to the Cranberry Area Hospice, and request donations be made in lieu of flowers to Cranberry Area Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 25, from 4-8 p.m., at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rt. 106) Kingston. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Kingston. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Kingston. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Kingston Reporter from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019