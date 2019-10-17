|
With much sadness, we share that our great love, our Mommy, Anita (Cohen) Kornbliet of Dedham, formerly of Lexington died Monday, October 14, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Roy and Rose (Black) Cohen. Extremely loving and dedicated wife to the late Melvin Kornbliet. Beloved sister to the late Calvin and Bob Cohen. Close sister-in-law and friend to Ruth Ann Cohen and the late Marilyn Cohen. Best friends and loved beyond words by her children, Joel Kornbliet and his wife, Wendy and Shelly DiPaola and her husband, Anthony. Adored and indulgent grandmother to Zachary and Madison Kornbliet and Dawson DiPaola. Dear step-grandmother to Daniella and Nicholas DiPaola. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their children and her devoted caretaker, Anita Qiriazi. Our mom was a gift to her family and this world, she selflessly took care of, supported and inspired her parents, her brothers, her husband, her children, her nieces and nephews, her friends and even strangers she met along the way. She was an art collector, an animal lover, an intellect, a hysterically funny personality, a legendary sale shopper, a generous supporter of many charities, and simply the best mommy to a very lucky and grateful son and daughter. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., Canton MA on Friday, October 18th at 11 am with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. The family will receive visitors following interment at the home of Joel and Wendy Kornbliet until sundown then continuing Shiva on Sunday the 20th at the home of Shelly and Anthony DiPaola from 1-8 pm. Donations may be made to the ALS Association of MA, Attn: Mel Kornbliet Loan Closet Fund, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood MA, 02062. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019