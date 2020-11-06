Anne Marie (Saunders) Kurey, 69, of Norwood, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on November 1, 2020 at the Briarwood Rehabilitation Center in Needham. The beloved wife of Joseph M. Kurey, she was born in Arlington on April 2, 1951 to the late Robert W. and Frances (Woodruff) Saunders. Anne is a 1969 graduate of Lexington High School and worked at Norwood Hospital as a Certified Registered Central Service Technician for 13 years until her disability forced her to retire. She is a Past President of the Distaff Side of the Colonial Craftsmens Club of Colonial Massachusetts, Inc. She is survived by her husband Joe; son Scott Kurey and his wife Loretta of Norwood; sisters Martha Johnson and her husband James of WI, Ellen Gould and her husband John of CT; grandchildren Nicholas Kurey of CT, Michelle Kurey and Diana Kurey of Foxboro, David Barrows of Taunton, Ryan Scrima of New Bedford; great grandchildren Kaiden Kurey of CT, Lithira and Malakai Powell of MA, Nathan and Addie Scrima of MA; niece Andrea Saunders of New Castle, DE; nephews Mark Saunders and his wife Ann of Deedham, David Gould of Marlborough, CT, Richard Sveum of Monroe, IA and Robert Sveum and his wife Teresa of Brodhead, WI. Anne was predeceased by her parents, her brother Robert W. Saunders, Jr, and her nephew Stephen Gould. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and for the safety and health of others there are no immediate services scheduled. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to either The Distaff Side, % Kurey, PO Box 473, Norwood, MA 02062 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.