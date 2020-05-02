|
|
Arthur F. Douglass of Lexington, MA and Vero Beach, FL, April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jewel S. Douglass (Smerage). Loving father of Susan D. Johnson and her husband Jay of Burlington, Mark S. Douglass of Lexington, and Brett C. Douglass of Lexington, and the late Scott B. Douglass. Devoted brother of John B. Douglass and his wife Patricia of Reading. Arthur is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Christina, Gregory, Garrett, Michael, Scott, and Kyle, by 3 great grandchildren, Adeline, Brooks, and Genevieve, and by many nieces and nephews A Lexington High School graduate, class of 1953, after service in the U.S. Army, Arthur attended Denison University in Ohio and graduated in 1957, where he was president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. After graduating college, Arthur planned on attending law school, but with the sudden death of his father he enrolled in mortuary college and carried on the familys rich tradition in funeral service. Douglass Funeral Home was at that time located in Lexington center. In 1969 Arthur built and opened with his brother John the new funeral home facility on Worthen Rd. and served the Lexington Community alongside his wife Jewel. Together they were a great team and enjoyed real estate adventures. Following the loss of his son Scott, Arthur became a Believer in Jesus Christ, and was baptized at Grace Chapel in Lexington. He always had a great love of America, and a passion for its history and politics. He was an avid golfer, being a member of the Lexington Golf Club, the Winchester Country Club, Mingo Springs Golf Club in Rangeley Maine (where he loved vacationing with his family at his camp on Rangeley Lake), Grand Harbor Golf Club in Vero Beach, FL, and Bald Peak Golf Club in Moultonborough, NH. He was a Lexington Rotarian and a member of the Simon W. Robinson Masonic Lodge. He appreciated Boston as being one of the great sports towns in the country. Due to the pandemic, family and friends are invited to a Drive-Through Visitation at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington on Sunday May 3rd from 3pm to 5pm. There will be a private funeral service on Monday May 4th followed by private interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. Donations in his memory may be made to Brigham & Womens Hospital, In Memory of Arthur Douglass, P.O. Box 414905. Boston, MA 02241. In this unprecedented time in our country, the Douglass family is greatly appreciative of the kindness and support of the community.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 2 to May 9, 2020