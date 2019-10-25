|
|
Barbara H. Rae, 98, formerly of Lexington MA a long time resident of Wolfeboro passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Barbara was born in New Bedford, MA, the daughter of the late Edward W. Higgins and Martha (Steele) Higgins. She lived in Arlington, MA till 1947. After graduating high school and enlisting in the Women's Auxiliary Army Corp in 1945 she returned to her home to help her family from the devastating loss of her only brother Edward, and her Brother in law Ray, during WWII. Barbara married the love of her life, the late William H. Rae in 1946. They relocated to Billerica MA and eventually Lexington MA where they lived for 31 years and raised their son Douglass and daughter Deborah. Barbara loved being a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, playing bridge and tennis, boating and spending weekends and summers with family and friends at their cottage in Moultonborough, NH on Lake Winnipesaukee. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2010 at age 90, her brother Edward W. Higgins Jr. at age 28, younger sister Winifred Higgins at age 24, and beloved sister Ruth D. Neff at age 96. Barbara is survived by her son Douglass H. Rae and daughter Deborah Rae Wilkes and husband Ray, along with his son Ben and daughters Chelsea and Alyssa Wilkes, grandchildren Lauren and husband Cory Hunter, Travis Rae McDonald and wife Jessica, Wyatt Steele McDonald and wife Rachel and great grandchildren William Theadus and Harper Higgins Hunter. After the sudden loss of her beloved and only sister in law Jean Rae Nobles in 1979, Barbaras and Bills family grew by 4 nephews and 2 nieces who became like sons and daughters. Their children Stanton, Alex and Emma Nobles, Hadley and Lydia Nobles and Zachariah, Caleb, Noah and Nathaniel Baker became grandchildren. She was further blessed with four more Great Grandchildren Charles and Evelyn Nobles, Gretta Burns and Solera Nobles. Her family also included her nieces and nephews from her sister Ruths side who she loved so dearly. Barbaras grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest delight. Mum, as she was affectionately known, will be greatly missed by all. The Lords Funeral Home in Wolfeboro is helping with arrangements.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019