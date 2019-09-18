|
Beverly A. Bonnie (Brown) Wilkins, of Lexington, Sept. 10, 2019. Beloved wife of George B. Wilkins. Dear sister of Judith Dickson of Portland, Oregon, William T. Brown of Phoenix, New York, and the late Carolyn Hensley, formerly of Taos, New Mexico. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Lewiston, Maine August 12, 1940, she grew up and was educated in Hastings on Hudson, New York. Bonnie graduated from Oswego State College in 1962 and was a graduate of Lesley University where she earned a masters degree in Special Education and went on to pursue further graduate studies. A Special Education teacher in Lexington for many years, she began her teaching career as a first grade teacher in West Islip, New York and later in Belmont, Mass. Bonnie was a lover of all things Maine. As a child, she spent many happy Summers with family in Gurnet and Bailey Island. In recent years she was a part time resident of Brunswick and spent Winters on North Hutchinson Island, Florida and in Orange Beach, Alabama. Her many interests included photography, travel, ocean cruising, and extensive camping trips throughout the U.S. and Canada. A special love was her participation with a special group of friends in outdoor activities including hiking, canoeing, biking, and cross country skiing. She had enjoyed downhill skiing as well and had been involved with the Mass. Ski Club. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday Sept. 28 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington at 10:30am. Visitation immediately prior to the service from 9am to 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment to follow at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Donations in Bonnies memory may be made to the . Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019