Beverly Lasovick, 66, of Woburn formerly of Lexington, entered Eternal Rest after a long illness June 27, 2020. Beverly was the proud mother of her beloved daughter, Rayla Lasovick; the devoted sister of Jane (Bill) Norris of Mt Pleasant SC and Debbie (Norm) Ginsberg of Newton. She was also the loving aunt of Arianne and Ben Norris and Eric and Amy Ginsberg. Her dear parents were Arthur and Sarah Lasovick. Raised in Medford MA she graduated from Medford High School and then University of Massachusetts/Amherst with a major in human relations. Beverly was a human resources manager at Massachusetts General Hospital for many years. She settled in Lexington where she raised her daughter. Beverlys effervescent personality was loving and joyful, with fast and life-long friendships; her many friends and family enjoyed her wit, sophistication and loyalty. Her memberships included Temple Isaiah/Lexington, Hadassah and various professional organizations. Due to current health conditions, services were private. Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Isaiah 55 Lincoln St. Lexington, MA 02421 (rsegaloff@temple isaiah.net) or M.S.P.C.A 400 Broadway Methuen, MA 01844. (www.mspca.org) For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel-Malden.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.