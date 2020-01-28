|
Brian Barber died peacefully, in an Orlando Florida Hospital on December 20, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Chicago in July 1937 to Myron C. Barber and Valarie Barber. His father was a well known and talented musician. As a result, the family lived in many locations, including Indiana, Los Angeles, New York City, and finally settled in Milford, CT. Brian had two loving siblings, Harold Barber and Charlene Morton, who predeceased him several years ago. Brian attended High School in Milford, CT. Brian attended University of CT. and Florida State for his Undergraduate studies. Brian then attended the University of Washington where he earned His Masters Degree in Urban Planning, and then moved to Boston, MA where he attended MIT in Cambridge. Brian taught Graduate Studies in Urban Planning at Boston University. Brian was a lecturer at Boston College. He traveled a great deal working for the government as well as the private sector. He contracted with the Saudi government and resided there for three months. He was hired by the government Planning Dept. in Yugoslavia where he resided for several years with his family. He also was a partner in a Planning Company in Lexington, MA. Brian was president of The American Planners Assoc. for two years. Remaining in Arlington for several years, he then moved to Casselberry, Florida to enjoy his leisurely retirement. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues. Brian is survived by his three children; Kerstin Barber, Ian Barber, and Jason Barber in California, from his former marriage He is also survived by his lifelong companion of forty- five years, Rena Parker of Waltham, MA. A memorial service will be held this spring.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, 2020