Bruno Gallinelli
Bruno Gallinelli, 70, of Lexington, passed on December 4th, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria G. (Paglia) Gallinelli. Devoted and loving father to Domenico Gallinelli of Lexington, Melissa Morganstein and her husband Jason Morganstein of Pleasanton, CA. and Daniela Lang and her husband Mark Lang of Lexington. Loving grandfather of Mia, Jordan, Ella, Haley, Enzo and Luca Bruno. Son to the late Domenico Gallinelli and Teresa Gallinelli. Dear brother of the late Anna Gallinelli and her husband Cesidio Leone, Roberto Gallinelli and his wife Antoinetta Gallinelli, Aldo Gallinelli and his wife Judie Gallinelli, Marco Gallinelli and his wife Annarosa Gallinelli and Phyllis Montillo and her husband Sal Montillo. Dear brother-in-law of Concepita Paglia and her husband Carmine Tatti and of Berardino Paglia and his wife Dorina Sgammotta of Italy. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Bruno was born in Opi, a small town in central Italy. He immigrated to America in 1970 at the age of twenty. He met Maria Grazia while growing up in Opi. After his move to America, he and Maria Grazia reunited in Arpajon-sur-Cre, France, where among family and friends they were married in 1972. Maria Grazia then joined Bruno in America where they started their life together. With the help of his Uncle Tom, Bruno began a career working as an electrician. He worked countless hours and moonlighted to build a good life for his family. Bruno always had an entrepreneurial mindset and at an early age started his own electrical business. This eventually led him to become a real estate investor. In 1982, Bruno and Maria Grazia moved to Lexington where they raised their children. Together they built several homes in Lexington in an area that's namesake, Opi Circle, was derived from their roots and love for their hometown community. Bruno could often be seen caring for his land adjacent to his beautiful pond. In his early years while living in Italy, he loved playing soccer and enjoyed games in Opi with his teammates and friends. Bruno was also an avid runner. He ran six marathons and countless charitable races. Wherever he traveled to, his running shoes accompanied him. His love for his hometown Opi never diminished and it is where he, Maria Grazia and his children spent many summers. The community of Opi was very important to him. He sponsored annual races and sporting events that brought people together and helped raised funds for the town's municipality. Bruno had great charisma. His determination, hard work and love for life was infectious. When he was at a party or event, he was often the first one on the dance floor. Above all, the most important things to Bruno were his family and friends. His best days were times spent with those he loved most in Italy, at his home in Lexington, Lake Winnipesaukee and more recently on Cape Cod were he built his last home for his family. Visiting hours in the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, Lexington, December 7th from 3-6p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Brigid Church on December 8th at 10a.m. located at 1981 Massachusetts Ave, followed by a burial at Westview cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruno's memory to: MGH Cancer Center at NWH or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org The wake and Funeral Mass will be held according to state coronavirus rules. Masks and social distancing are required and the overall number of people gathering will be limited.

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
DEC
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Brigid Church
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
You will forever be missed. We will cherish all of the memories we have. Sending love and prayers to all xoxo. ❤
Allison Rodrigues
Family
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
December 6, 2020
Our hearts are heavy knowing what a wonderful man Bruno must have been. We send our love and condolences.
Bernie and Sharon Kramberg
Acquaintance
December 6, 2020
Caro Bruno, ricorderemo sempre la tua solarità, il tuo sorriso, la tua intraprendenza e determinazione. La tua prematura scomparsa lascia un grande vuoto in tutti noi, e anche l'onorevole impegno di conservare la tua memoria e portare avanti le tue iniziative.
Un forte abbraccio alla tua amata Maria Grazia, ai tuoi meravigliosi figli, Domenico, Melissa e Daniela e ai tuoi nipoti. A rivederci. Francesca
Francesca
Friend
December 5, 2020
December 6, 2020
Caro Bruno, te ne sei andato troppo presto. Avevi ancora tanti progetti in mente, anche se la tentazione di rallentare e metterti a riposo ogni tanto ti stuzzicava. Ci siamo frequentati poco, eravamo lontanissimi, (tu in America io in Russia!), ma ogni incontro, anche se fugace, non è stato mai banale. Ammiravo Il tuo stile sobrio ma comunicativo, stimavo le tue capacità di imprenditore, l’attaccamento concreto al paese, alle persone, alle tradizioni. Abbiamo anche parlato più volte sul recupero delle Pagliara, idea che ti intrigava e di cui hai contribuito a finanziare il progetto di fattibilità.
Esemplare la tua voglia di fare e la capacità di organizzare e realizzare le tue idee, assistito da una efficientissima e sempre presente Maria Grazia. Vedervi insieme trasmetteva sempre un senso di affetto e serenità.
Se si presentava l’occasione avevi il piacere di raccontare la tua avventura di ragazzo emigrante, condita da aneddoti di personaggi e avvenimenti della tua giovinezza trascorsa ad Opi, di cui avevi un ricordo nitido. Mi faceva piacere ascoltarti. Hai realizzato per te e la tua famiglia grandi cose (il villaggio “OPI” in America!), ma non ha mai ostentare i tuoi successi. Modesto nei comportamenti, ma generoso per finanziare gare sportive o per fare beneficenza quando necessario.
La tua mancanza provoca tanta tristezza. Un forte abbraccio a Maria Grazie, ai figli e famigliari, che sicuramente sapranno continuare a camminare sulla via che tu hai tracciato
GIORGIO CIMINI
Friend
December 5, 2020
We met Bruno once but it was memorable.
He was kind, sincere and you could tell he loved his family... they were everything to him. He will be greatly missed
Our condolences to the family❤
Jerry and Janet souza
Acquaintance
