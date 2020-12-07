Bruno Gallinelli, 70, of Lexington, passed on December 4th, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria G. (Paglia) Gallinelli. Devoted and loving father to Domenico Gallinelli of Lexington, Melissa Morganstein and her husband Jason Morganstein of Pleasanton, CA. and Daniela Lang and her husband Mark Lang of Lexington. Loving grandfather of Mia, Jordan, Ella, Haley, Enzo and Luca Bruno. Son to the late Domenico Gallinelli and Teresa Gallinelli. Dear brother of the late Anna Gallinelli and her husband Cesidio Leone, Roberto Gallinelli and his wife Antoinetta Gallinelli, Aldo Gallinelli and his wife Judie Gallinelli, Marco Gallinelli and his wife Annarosa Gallinelli and Phyllis Montillo and her husband Sal Montillo. Dear brother-in-law of Concepita Paglia and her husband Carmine Tatti and of Berardino Paglia and his wife Dorina Sgammotta of Italy. He leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Bruno was born in Opi, a small town in central Italy. He immigrated to America in 1970 at the age of twenty. He met Maria Grazia while growing up in Opi. After his move to America, he and Maria Grazia reunited in Arpajon-sur-Cre, France, where among family and friends they were married in 1972. Maria Grazia then joined Bruno in America where they started their life together. With the help of his Uncle Tom, Bruno began a career working as an electrician. He worked countless hours and moonlighted to build a good life for his family. Bruno always had an entrepreneurial mindset and at an early age started his own electrical business. This eventually led him to become a real estate investor. In 1982, Bruno and Maria Grazia moved to Lexington where they raised their children. Together they built several homes in Lexington in an area that's namesake, Opi Circle, was derived from their roots and love for their hometown community. Bruno could often be seen caring for his land adjacent to his beautiful pond. In his early years while living in Italy, he loved playing soccer and enjoyed games in Opi with his teammates and friends. Bruno was also an avid runner. He ran six marathons and countless charitable races. Wherever he traveled to, his running shoes accompanied him. His love for his hometown Opi never diminished and it is where he, Maria Grazia and his children spent many summers. The community of Opi was very important to him. He sponsored annual races and sporting events that brought people together and helped raised funds for the town's municipality. Bruno had great charisma. His determination, hard work and love for life was infectious. When he was at a party or event, he was often the first one on the dance floor. Above all, the most important things to Bruno were his family and friends. His best days were times spent with those he loved most in Italy, at his home in Lexington, Lake Winnipesaukee and more recently on Cape Cod were he built his last home for his family. Visiting hours in the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, Lexington, December 7th from 3-6p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Brigid Church on December 8th at 10a.m. located at 1981 Massachusetts Ave, followed by a burial at Westview cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruno's memory to: MGH Cancer Center at NWH or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
The wake and Funeral Mass will be held according to state coronavirus rules. Masks and social distancing are required and the overall number of people gathering will be limited.