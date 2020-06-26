Carol Elizabeth Barker, 64, of Lexington, Massachusetts, passed away on June 9, 2020 at her great uncle and great aunts home where she was residing in Rockport, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. Born February 27, 1956 in Syracuse, New York, daughter of survivor Constance B. Dugan and her late father, Robert B. Dugan. Carol was an accomplished riding instructor and horse trainer who received her training at Potomac Horse Center in Potomac, Maryland. She loved riding her horses, caring for her dogs and helping young riders accomplish their riding goals. Carol also had a love for the outdoors where she enjoyed gardening and quiet walks as well as the ocean where she loved boating and the beach with loved ones. She also appreciated time with family and friends. She had a positive spirit despite her illness and showed love and kindness to everyone she met. Carol's loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by sister Amy Dugan and husband John Osmond of Shirley, Maine, sister Jennifer Dugan Agne, husband Carl Agne and nephew, Tommy Agne and niece, Amy Agne of Lexington, Massachusetts and her boyfriend Herman Fritz and his family of Rockport, Massachusetts. A small family graveside service was held on Friday, June 26 at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham, Massachusetts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store