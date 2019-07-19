|
Carol L. Ritchie, formerly of Lexington, passed away on July 14th, 2019 in Nahua N.H., after a long illness. She was 63 years of age. Carol leaves behind her brother Richard Ritchie and his wife Katherine of Douglas, MA, two nephews and their families, including two grandnieces that she adored, and her longtime friends Rick Martel and Lindsay Martel. Carol had a lifelong love for gems and jewelry-making, and was always proud to show off her work. Funeral services for Carol will be held privately. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by the Douglass Funeral Home in Lexington.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from July 19 to July 26, 2019