Daniele Stewart, age 92 of Bedford, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, 2/25/2020. Born on 5/4/1927 in Paris, France, she was the daughter of Daniel Lauth and Jeanne Schauenberg. She is survived by her sister Annette Garcin-Lauth and her sister Monique Stehelin of France; her two daughters, Sylvie and her fiance Rocky Sandy of Nashua, NH and Nellie and her husband John Stewart of Summit, NJ; her three grandchildren Kaitlin, JJ, and Molly; and numerous relatives in Minnesota, France and Switzerland. Daniele's early years were spent in Thann, Alsace where the family textile business was located. During World War II, the German troops took over the textile factory and the family returned to Paris where they spent the four years of German occupation. Daniele attended nursing school in Paris then worked at the American Hospital in Paris. After becoming a night supervisor, Daniele met exchange resident Dr. Robert C. Stewart. They married on 2/22/1957 in Paris then relocated to Cambridge, MA. The couple soon moved to Lexington where they lived for over forty years with their two daughters. Like her parents, Daniele enjoyed playing piano and composed her own piano pieces which she played to the delight of family and friends. She was an avid knitter and needleworker and a member/ president of the Needleworker's Guild at the Lexington Arts and Crafts Society. Daniele enjoyed travelling and camping in 49 states with her family, including an Alaska trip. A favorite family adventure was a raft trip through the Grand Canyon. Daniele and her family also travelled to France, Russia, Canada, Switzerland and Belgium. She became a home health aide and, eventually, a volunteer with of Waltham. At Carleton Willard Village she volunteered in the palliative care program and in the end benefited from the services for which she was so passionate In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of America at www.hospicefoundation. org or at www.doctorswithout borders.org. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, May 17 from 11-1 at Carleton Willard Village, 100 Old Billerica Road, Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020