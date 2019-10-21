|
David K. Leichtman, of Lexington, passed on October 16, 2019. Husband of Irene (Bergman) Leichtman. Father of Jana Druxman, and husband Michael of Corrales, N.M., Stephen Leichtman and wife Gail of Lexington, Mass., Bruce Leichtman and wife Michelle of Durham, N.H., and the late Marla Leichtman and husband, David Hewkin of New Hutton, England. Brother of the late Allen Leighton. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews. When he died, David was one month from his 95th birthday (11-14-24). Son of Max and Janet K. Leichtman, David was born and raised in Manhattan. David entered the military in 1943 and was an Army veteran of WWII. He studied for a BS in Physics at the City College of N.Y. in 1943 and later received his Master's degree from the University of Buffalo. As an electronics engineer for Sylvania and the MITRE Corporation, his career was dedicated to ensuring our national security. Away from work, David was a loving husband and father. He travelled the world with Irene, and also played competitive tournament-level bridge. In his youth, he gave his heart to the New York Yankees, but later became an enthusiastic fan of the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and the Boston Celtics. David had a keen sense of humor and relished a good pun. David was devoted to the cause of world peace through the democratic process and world government. He was a strong supporter and local chapter leader of Citizens for Global Solutions (formerly United World Federalists). David was a man of integrity, stoic passion and peace. He will always be remembered as an intelligent, inclusive and supportive mensch. While his writings and words may have been difficult to decipher at times, his gentle and kind spirit was clear to all who knew and cared for him. Services will be private with internment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the Citizens for Global Solutions Education Fund, 5 Thomas Circle NW, Washington, DC 20005.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019