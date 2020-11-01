1/1
David L. Curtis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Curtis, of Lexington, formerly of Cambridge, October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Valerie (Kay) Curtis. Loving father of Guy Curtis and his wife Kathy of Medford, Dean Curtis and his wife Rita of Andover, and Laurie Curtis and her husband Guenther Wittrock of Sammammish, WA. Devoted brother of Susan Kopolow of San Diego, CA, and the late Woodrow L. Curtis Jr. Brother-in-law of Peter, Michael, and Graham Kay and their families. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Elizabeth, Leah, Francesca, and Nina, by 3 great grandchildren, Isaac, Charlotte, and Oliver, and by many nieces and nephews. Dave was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and Owner of Competent Glass & Aluminum in Stoneham. He was a Member of Local 1044, President of the Stoneham Chamber of Commerce and President of Stoneham Rotary Club, and served on the Stone Zoo Committee. Dave was an avid Golfer and member of Brook Meadow Country Club in Canton. Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held followed by interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Donations in his memory may be made to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home/Hospice 1 Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02474.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Nov. 1 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 1, 2020
Dave "The Commish" as he was known to his golfing friends was a true gentleman. Always had a quit wit and we all loved to travel to play golf with dave He will be missed by all . Prayers to the entire Curtis family
Friend
November 1, 2020
Val and family, I am beyond sorry for your loss. Probably one of the nicest persons I have ever known So very community-minded. Wonderful mentor. Sad day indeed. May he Rest In Peace. Pat kilty
Patricia Kilty
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved