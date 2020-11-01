David L. Curtis, of Lexington, formerly of Cambridge, October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Valerie (Kay) Curtis. Loving father of Guy Curtis and his wife Kathy of Medford, Dean Curtis and his wife Rita of Andover, and Laurie Curtis and her husband Guenther Wittrock of Sammammish, WA. Devoted brother of Susan Kopolow of San Diego, CA, and the late Woodrow L. Curtis Jr. Brother-in-law of Peter, Michael, and Graham Kay and their families. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, Elizabeth, Leah, Francesca, and Nina, by 3 great grandchildren, Isaac, Charlotte, and Oliver, and by many nieces and nephews. Dave was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and Owner of Competent Glass & Aluminum in Stoneham. He was a Member of Local 1044, President of the Stoneham Chamber of Commerce and President of Stoneham Rotary Club, and served on the Stone Zoo Committee. Dave was an avid Golfer and member of Brook Meadow Country Club in Canton. Due to the pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held followed by interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Donations in his memory may be made to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home/Hospice 1 Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02474.



