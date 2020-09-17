1/
David P. Holleman
David P. Holleman, of Lexington, September 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara A. Holleman (DeRocher). Loving father of Beth N. Craft and her husband Adam of Mansfield, and the late Michael D. Holleman and his surviving wife Dawn Zapotak. Devoted brother of the late George Holleman and Elizabeth Cutler. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Patrick and Mathew Holleman, Brett and Scott Lueders and his wife Chelsea, and Anna, Karina, and Celia Craft, and by 2 great grandchildren, Jack and Penelope. David is a renowned artist whose work is in many museums, universities, churches, and synagogues throughout the United States. Notable is his work for the U.S. Army Memorial for the North African Campaign of WWII at Carthage, Tunisia. He taught at Harvard University and at Stonehill College. His Website is hollemanart.com. A private graveside service was held at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date, to be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation at www.parkinson.org.

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
