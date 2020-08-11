1/1
Doris Pemberton
Doris Pemberton of Lexington, MA, passed away on July 30, 2020. Doris was an active member of Sacred Heart Church (and choir) and the greater Lexington community. After raising five children, she worked in the registration office of Middlesex Community College in Bedford, MA, helped run an exercise class at Sacred Heart, taught a water aerobics class at the Burlington Marriott, served as an election worker for the Town of Lexington, volunteered at the Harrington School Library, the Lexington Symphony, and the Lexington Senior Center, and enjoyed yoga classes at the center. Doris is survived by her loving husband of over 60 yrs, Richard L. Pemberton, five children and their spouses, Neil and Laura Pemberton, Joseph and Tanya Pemberton, Ellen and Gerald Duston, Richard K. and Ann Pemberton, and Debra and Fidel Castro, eight grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. Funeral services were held on August 5th. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
