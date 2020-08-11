1/1
Doris Pemberton
Doris Pemberton of Lexington, MA, passed away on July 30, 2020. Doris was an active member of Sacred Heart Church (and choir) and the greater Lexington community. After raising five children, she worked in the registration office of Middlesex Community College in Bedford, MA, helped run an exercise class at Sacred Heart, taught a water aerobics class at the Burlington Marriott, served as an election worker for the Town of Lexington, volunteered at the Harrington School Library, the Lexington Symphony, and the Lexington Senior Center, and enjoyed yoga classes at the center. Doris is survived by her loving husband of over 60 yrs, Richard L. Pemberton, five children and their spouses, Neil and Laura Pemberton, Joseph and Tanya Pemberton, Ellen and Gerald Duston, Richard K. and Ann Pemberton, and Debra and Fidel Castro, eight grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren. Funeral services were held on August 5th. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
August 5, 2020
Neil and Laura so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this most difficult time.
Ellen Locke-Jaczuk
August 4, 2020
August 4, 2020
To the Pemberton Family
I am very sorry to hear of your loss.
Sharon McCarthy
Sharon McCarthy
August 4, 2020
To the Pemberton Family,
I am very sorry to hear of your loss.
Sharon McCarthy
August 3, 2020
August 2, 2020
My husband Bob and myself camped for years at Emerson Campground with the Pemberton family. Doris was a gentle person and very friendly. I also worked in Lexington for years and would see Doris and Dick walking to Dunkin Donuts almost everyday hand in hand. Sometimes we would meet at Dunkins and sit and talk of our fun times camping and family. She will be missed. My prayers are with the family.
Virginia & Bob McFadries
August 1, 2020
Only met her once while she was visiting my neighbors , her son Neil and Laura, she raised a fine family and will be greatly missed. God bless and Rest In Peace.
Hobert & Jan Taylor
Friend
August 1, 2020
Doris was our wonderful next-door neighbor for the last 30 years. We always loved seeing her and Dick on their walks, hand-in-hand the whole time. She was a kind, pleasant soul and we will miss our "backyard chats" at the fence. Our condolences to her wonderful family, especially her devoted husband Dick.
Sean & Ginny Caples
