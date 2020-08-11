Doris Pemberton

My husband Bob and myself camped for years at Emerson Campground with the Pemberton family. Doris was a gentle person and very friendly. I also worked in Lexington for years and would see Doris and Dick walking to Dunkin Donuts almost everyday hand in hand. Sometimes we would meet at Dunkins and sit and talk of our fun times camping and family. She will be missed. My prayers are with the family.

Virginia & Bob McFadries