Dorothy J (Kidd) Bond, 90, a life long resident of Lexington. She passed away under the loving care of the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH on May 22, 2019. She attended Lexington High School and graduated in 1947. She worked in the accounting office of Stop & Shop in Marlboro where she retired. Dot became very active in the Stoneham Lions Club helping with all the events. She loved swimming with her friends at the Hayden Recreation Center. Arts and crafts were a part of her life, she always had a project going on. Shopping with friends then stopping for a bite to eat was always a fun time. Spending time outside in her yard, gardening, chatting with neighbors, and going for ice creams were some of her favorite pastimes. She always looked forward to spending time with her granddaughters and great grandchildren. Family members include her devoted daughter Donna Talbot her husband Edward, her sister Janet (Kidd) Levie, granddaughters Erika Fournier and husband Daniel, Jamie Walden and husband David Lemon, great grandson Aidan Fournier, great granddaughters McKenzie and Makayla Lemon. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Kidd. There are no calling hours at this time.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from June 2 to June 9, 2019