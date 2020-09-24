Dorothy Marie (Fahey) McDonald age 81 and long-time resident of Lexington passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Hugh J. McDonald. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 10, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Burns) Fahey. She was raised and educated in Waltham and Lexington. Dot and Hugh married and settled in Waltham and later Lexington. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who enjoyed gatherings with family and friends. She was also a gifted and talented quilter and crafter whose work was admired by many. She is survived by her loving son Steven H. McDonald and his wife Diane of Littleton and her cherished granddaughter Lindsey McDonald. Also, her siblings & their spouses Robert & Rudene Fahey, Jack & Jean Fahey, Ellie & William Mitchell, Barry Fahey, Paul Rose, P. Theresa Blaney, Debra & Joseph Strazzere, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dot on Sunday, September 27 from 2:00-4:00 pm in the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., Concord. A private hour of visitation will be offered prior from 1:00|2:00 pm for elderly and at-risk members of the family and community. Capacity limitation and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Her graveside service will be held on Monday, September 28 at 12:00 pm at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 www.alz.org
Arrangements under the care of Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral. com.