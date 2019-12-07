|
Ed M. Andrews, 87, from Lexington, MA and Orono, ME passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2019 in Palo Alto, CA surrounded by his family after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He is remembered for his integrity and calm demeanor. In the words of one of his caregivers, Ed taught me to be humble, be thankful, and treat others the way you would like to be treated. He was a strong advocate for safety in youth summer camps and for the value of learning by doing. We remember him hiking Mount Katahdin, canoeing Alford Lake and swimming off the dock on Marsh Island. Ed was born in Lake Junaluska, NC to Susie Meaders and Robert Andrews on January 19th, 1932. He attended Clemson College and Florida State University, receiving a bachelor's degree. He worked as a scouting executive in Florida and Virginia. Ed married Nancy Jane Cunningham on May 23rd, 1964 in Lynchburg, VA. They soon moved to Indiana where he joined the National Staff of the American Camping Association. In 1966, their daughter Janey Sue was born. In 1977 the family moved to Orono, Maine where Ed worked for the University of Maine as Director for Cooperative Education and Field Experience. He also worked for the New England and Maine Youth Camping Associations. In 2010, Ed and Nancy moved to Lexington, MA and in 2018 to Palo Alto, CA to be near family. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Robert and Ruth And- rews, Mary and Earl Christopher, Claire and Loren Bowman, Helen Andrews, William and Caroline Andrews and his first wife Peggy, Russell and Frances Andrews, and Fletcher and Joan Andrews. Ed Andrews is survived by his beloved wife Nancy Andrews, his children Janey and Gill Pratt, grandchildren Jacob, Alexandra, Max, Kaitlyn, Benjamin, and Isaac, great grandchild Sofia and adored nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Eds caregivers including the staff at , Vitas, Home Instead, and Sunrise as well as Deb, Marissa, Paul, Gabriella, Fritz, Lilly, Jadi, Lola, Chris, and many others. Ed loved to feed his friends so in his honor there will be two celebrations followed by lunch. Saturday June 6th, 2020 - 10:30 am in the Memorial Chapel at Lake Junaluska, North Carolina and Saturday June 13th, 2020 - 10:30 am in the Pines at Alford Lake Camp, South Hope, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The MYCF https://maine camps.org/camp-members /make-a-payment. Camp Mechuwana: https://www. mechuwana.org/donate. html and/or The Lewy Body Dementia Association https:// www.lbda.org/donate.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019