Edith (Cheever) Van Beek passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in New Bedford, Mass. USA, the oldest of 3 children of Wilbur and Edith Cheever. After attending Lexington High School, she attended Lesley College and then got her masters from Columbia U. and began teaching elementary school, which she did the rest of her career. Edith also spent a few years in Tanzania, Africa helping start a college there. Here she met Johannes Van Beek. They were married in 1967. In 1968 they emigrated to Canada. Edith continued teaching in the Peel Region. Edith also became an accomplished poet and writer. She had 4 books published between 1982 and 2000. Edith was predeceased by a brother, David Cheever. Edith is survived by a brother, Wilbur Cheever of Freeport, Maine, USA. Respecting Edith's request no service will take place. A tree will be planted in memory of Edith in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from June 21 to June 28, 2019