|
|
Eleanor Mildred Smith, born February 3, 1927, died August 16, 2019. Born in Medford Ma., grew up in Wilmington, Lived in Arlington and then on Grapevine Ave. in Lexington for over 52 years. Mother Mildred E. (Runnells) Smith Kilty, father: Charles H. Smith. Eleanor was a retired Retail Administrative Assistant for various companies including Jordan Marsh, Park Snow & Baird. She was very active in the Town of Lexington when she retired, including volunteering for the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Lexington 300th Committee, Eleanor was the recipient of the Minuteman Cane Award in 2013. The cane is awarded to a Lexington resident who is 80 years of age or older, recognizing their contribution to the Town of Lexington and their community involvement. Eleanor was an active member of the Pilgrim Community Church in Lexington, including on the Care Committee, helping others in need young or old. She was a tireless crafter, knitting, crotchet, quilting, preparing treasured handmade greeting cards, or working on miniatures, she always had several projects in process. She will be missed by many friends and neighbors, including The Ramsey Family, Anne and David Elliot, Sharon Morin and her sons Davin and Sam, Susan OKeefe, Christina Burwell, her friends from Tiny Treasures, Lady Slippers, and Pilgrim Church. Also by her brother Robert Kilty who resides in Arizona. The service will be Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 AM. Pilgrim Congregational Church, 55 Coolidge Ave. Lexington Ma. 02420. Reception to follow. Internment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pilgrim Congregational Church Care Committee in her memory.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019