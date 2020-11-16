A longtime Lexington resident, Elinor Greenway passed away 11/8/2020 peacefully in Orlando, Florida with her family by her side. Elinor was born in Boston and resided in Lexington where she worked for 28 years in the town offices while raising her children and participating in local events. She was an active Townie volunteering in the Field & Garden Club, Lexington Historical Society and Buckman Tavern. In 2010, Elinor and Bob moved to Florida to be near their grandchildren. Elinor always had a wonderful disposition and great interest in everyone she met. Her favorite activity was connecting with friends and family. She loved to attend all performing arts, especially opera. While in Florida, her support and volunteerism extended to the League of Women Voters and the local library. She also managed to return annually to Lexington and Marthas Vineyard to reconnect with her treasured friends. Elinor is predeceased by her husband, Robert C. S. Greenway, and is survived by her children Pamela S. ODonnell, LHS 76, (Daniel) and Robert S. Greenway, LHS 79, (Sharon), as well as her grandchildren, Sarina K. Greenway and Maxton S. Greenway. Elinor will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a dear friend, an unforgettable volunteer, a devout Townie and a treasured Mimi. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the United Arts of Central Florida. (www.UnitedArts.cc). More info at: www.elinorgreenway.com
.