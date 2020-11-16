1/1
Elinor Greenway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elinor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A longtime Lexington resident, Elinor Greenway passed away 11/8/2020 peacefully in Orlando, Florida with her family by her side. Elinor was born in Boston and resided in Lexington where she worked for 28 years in the town offices while raising her children and participating in local events. She was an active Townie volunteering in the Field & Garden Club, Lexington Historical Society and Buckman Tavern. In 2010, Elinor and Bob moved to Florida to be near their grandchildren. Elinor always had a wonderful disposition and great interest in everyone she met. Her favorite activity was connecting with friends and family. She loved to attend all performing arts, especially opera. While in Florida, her support and volunteerism extended to the League of Women Voters and the local library. She also managed to return annually to Lexington and Marthas Vineyard to reconnect with her treasured friends. Elinor is predeceased by her husband, Robert C. S. Greenway, and is survived by her children Pamela S. ODonnell, LHS 76, (Daniel) and Robert S. Greenway, LHS 79, (Sharon), as well as her grandchildren, Sarina K. Greenway and Maxton S. Greenway. Elinor will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a dear friend, an unforgettable volunteer, a devout Townie and a treasured Mimi. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the United Arts of Central Florida. (www.UnitedArts.cc). More info at: www.elinorgreenway.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved