Emily Weston Frankovich, of Lexington, January 23, 2020. Wife of the late John M. Frankovich. Daughter of the late Charles and Lydia Bullard Weston of Brookline. Predeceased by her sister Lydia and her husband Veselin Kesich of New York and Maine. She leaves her sister Carol Weston Galloway and husband John of Cambridge and Quincy, and her three children, Lydia Hart and her husband Thomas of Lexington and Stoneham, Caroline Ronten and her husband Walter of Chelmsford, and John (Jack) of Fairport, NY. She also leaves four grandchildren; Jessica, Nicholas, Amy, and Kenneth Frankovich and numerous nieces and nephews. Emily attended the Winsor School and graduated from Vassar College. Emily was passionate about and active in supporting a number of social and political causes from the late 1950s into the 1980s, including womens rights and equal opportunity for all. During her career she was a journalist and technical writer. A celebration of life will be held Saturday. March 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the First Parish in Bedford Unitarian Universalist Church, 75 Great Road, Bedford, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or the League of Women Voters.
