Estelle R. Klemer Estelle Klemer Estelle Robinson Klemer, 95, formerly of Pawtucket, RI, passed away July 18th, 2020 in Lexington, where she had lived for the last three years with her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and George Sacerdote. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Klemer and the late Arnold Robinson. Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Minnie (Rubin) Liberman. Estelle received an Associate's Degree from Bentley School of Accounting and Finance, now Bentley University. As Mrs. Robinson, she was the co-proprietor of Randall Hardware on Orms Street in Providence and then, after Arnold's death, the sole proprietor on North Main Street for nearly thirty years at a time when it was uncommon for a woman to take the helm of this kind of business. After the store was sold in 1977 and her remarriage to Bob Klemer, she devoted herself to charitable work, including being Chair of the Board of the Jewish Home for the Aged; President of the Miriam Hospital Women's Association and board member of the Miriam Hospital and Vice President of multiple committees and Honorary Vice President for life at Temple Emanu-El, all in Providence. She was instrumental in the establishment of Tamarisk Assisted Living and the Shalom Apartments in Warwick and the Jewish Eldercare of Rhode Island. She received the Maurice Glicksman Leadership Award which recognized her exceptional commitment to the elderly of Rhode Island. She was also honored by the Miriam Hospital Women's Association and Temple Emanu-El. She is survived by her daughters Carol Robinson Sacerdote and her husband, George and Lisa Robinson Schoeller and her husband, Richard; grandchildren David Sacerdote (Dorothy), Michael Sacerdote (Mirinda Gillespie), Melissa Schoeller and Jonathan Schoeller and great-grandchildren Nathan, Daniel and Lyra Sacerdote. She was the sister of the late Harold Lazarus. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Bernard and Estelle Klemer Endowment Fund at Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave, Providence, RI 02906; The Estelle Klemer Healing Artworks Fund at the Miriam Hospital Women's Association, Miriam Hospital, 164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906; this fund purchases original artwork for patient rooms at the hospital or charity of your choice
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI. Livestreaming of Estelle's services will be available on the Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel Facebook page; a direct link is available with her obituary on sugarmansinai.com
. |