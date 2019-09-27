Home

Eva (Oppenheimer) Arond of Lexington, MA, died peacefully on September 25, 2019. Loving wife of the late Dr. Lester Harold Arond. Devoted mother of Dr. Manya Arond-Thomas and her husband Dr. James Arond-Thomas, and Paul Arond. Sister to Alfred Oppenheimer. Graveside service at Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington, MA on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. Following services, shiva will be at the home of Paul Arond until 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers remembrances in her memory may be made to ACLU (ACLU..org).Brezniak funeraldirectors.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019
