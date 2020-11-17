Frank Pantazopoulos Fotis If you ever heard Frank Fotis laugh, you would remember it. It was high-pitched and could reach across a crowded room (Frank is here!). Frank was born in Greece in 1941 as Fotis Pantazopoulos, and proudly lived up to his name Fotis which means illumination and Pantazopoulos which means always with life. Indeed, Franks warmth and bonhomie, as both extraordinary host and lively guest, lit up every gathering, party or celebration. But on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, Franks big, generous heart stopped beating. Every January Frank celebrated his 1960 arrival in the US by boat as a college student. Fluent in French but without any English, he entered the University of Illinois-Navy Pier Chicago and earned a BS from the Urbana-Champaign campus, an MS in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he met his future wife Mary Ned Nyberg, and an MBA from Loyola-Chicago. In 1976 Frank and Mary Ned were married in Lexington, near where Frank worked for GTE, traveling through South America, Asia and Africa marketing earth satellite systems. After their son Jared was born, Franks telecommunication projects with Arthur D. Little took the family to Egypt for five years and then to Thailand, where they exchanged camels for elephants and pyramids for pagodas. A highlight of Franks life was the 8-hour trek into the Sinai Desert to 6th century Saint Catherines Monastery for the baptism of their daughter Leah. Like any self-respecting Greek, Frank loved life. He was a genuine example of philoxenia, the Greek spirit of hospitality, or "love of strangers." His dining table was filled with friends and international students from Harvard Law School, for whom the Fotis were host parents for nearly two decades. As Frank once commented, if he ever needed a lawyer in Belarus or Uzbekistan, he was all set. Frank was a gregarious, and hilarious, host and enjoyed inventive cooking, often featuring his secret ingredientouzo. Franks enthusiasm and generous spirit permeated all aspects of his life. He opened his beloved St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lexington early every Sunday morning, served as Parish Council President and received the Greek Orthodox Diocese Laity Award for service. He knew and loved all the children of his parish and enjoyed playing Santa Claus each Christmas. Wherever Frank lived, he served, helping with Cub Scouts in Lexington and managing the youth Bangkok Red Sox team. He was especially active in Masonic philanthropic activities. A Past Master of The Massachusetts Lodge, he was awarded the Joseph Warren Medal, its highest honor. He served as Boston, state and New England regional governor of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association and was active in the Hellenic Square and Compass degree team and the National Association of Parliamentarians, George Demeter Unit. He was a regular of Sabbatoparea, a group of Greek-American friends who met weekly to discuss life with wit and flair. Frank is fondly remembered for his mentoring, offering a sympathetic ear and wise counsel with a smile. Frank loved living in Lexington, where he moved in 1970 because of its fine water. (https://vimeo.com/102847102
) He reveled in his role as HODAR (husband of DAR), serving as unofficial photographer every Patriots Day. Frank is survived by Mary Ned, his wife of 44 years, their son Jared (Isa Both) of Amsterdam, their daughter Leah (Robin Bose) of Cambridge, and grandchildren Miles and Matilda Fotis. He also leaves his twin brother Constantine Pantazopoulos in Athens, his cousin Madeline Gelis of Chicago and his large loving family in Greece. Frank was buried on a glorious autumn day in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, in a specially selected spot just down Gentian Path from another notable Franklin (Ben). His casket was lovingly painted by family and friends with quotations and scenes recalling the zest and joy with which he lived life. The family wishes to honor Frank's memory by supporting the children of Frank's beloved St. Nicholas either through a memorial scholarship fund to be created in his name or through a donation in memoriam to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Lexington: www.stnicholaslex.org
. Please send an email to frank.fotis.memorial@gmail.com if you wish to be notified once a memorial scholarship fund is created.