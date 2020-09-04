Gaetana Cannavo

Gaetana (Gae) Cannavo passed away peacefully at home in Lexington on September 1, 2020. Formerly of Brooklyn and then Manhasset, New York, Gae spent her final years living with her daughter Francesca and son-in-law, Tom, in Lexington, Massachusetts. Gae received her Bachelor of Arts from Brooklyn College in 1947 and a Master of Arts in English Literature from New York University. She taught high school English in the New York City public schools for over 30 years. Gae was also a published poet and was for a time an editor at the New York Quarterly, a poetry journal. In addition, she was a talented artist, a passion she pursued after her retirement. In her spare time Gae was also involved with the Manhasset Public Library and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock in Manhasset. She was fluent in Italian and proficient in Spanish and French. Her husband, Salvator Cannavo (1921-2011), was a professor of physics and philosophy of science at Brooklyn College. Gae is survived by her three children, Francesca Cannavo Antognini (Thomas Antognini) of Lexington, Massachusetts, Joseph Cannavo (Key Park) of Denver, Colorado and Peter Cannavo (Helen Jacoby) of Syracuse New York; her grandchildren Tad Antognini (Vivian Tan), Kathryn Antognini, Maja Cannavo, Pierina Cannavo, Phoenix Cannavo, and Aria Cannavo; her great-granddaughter Alison Antognini, and her sister-in-law, Mary Frank, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Heart Association
: https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donatenow_legacy&s_src=pmxsem19_legacy
.