1/1
Gaetana Cannavo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaetana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaetana (Gae) Cannavo passed away peacefully at home in Lexington on September 1, 2020. Formerly of Brooklyn and then Manhasset, New York, Gae spent her final years living with her daughter Francesca and son-in-law, Tom, in Lexington, Massachusetts. Gae received her Bachelor of Arts from Brooklyn College in 1947 and a Master of Arts in English Literature from New York University. She taught high school English in the New York City public schools for over 30 years. Gae was also a published poet and was for a time an editor at the New York Quarterly, a poetry journal. In addition, she was a talented artist, a passion she pursued after her retirement. In her spare time Gae was also involved with the Manhasset Public Library and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock in Manhasset. She was fluent in Italian and proficient in Spanish and French. Her husband, Salvator Cannavo (1921-2011), was a professor of physics and philosophy of science at Brooklyn College. Gae is survived by her three children, Francesca Cannavo Antognini (Thomas Antognini) of Lexington, Massachusetts, Joseph Cannavo (Key Park) of Denver, Colorado and Peter Cannavo (Helen Jacoby) of Syracuse New York; her grandchildren Tad Antognini (Vivian Tan), Kathryn Antognini, Maja Cannavo, Pierina Cannavo, Phoenix Cannavo, and Aria Cannavo; her great-granddaughter Alison Antognini, and her sister-in-law, Mary Frank, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Heart Association: https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donatenow_legacy&s_src=pmxsem19_legacy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Sep. 4 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved