Georgette 'Georgi' (McMurray) Sampson, age 86, lately resident of Arlington, previously of Lexington & Bedford died on June 30th, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack Sampson, survived by Tom Sampson of Sacramento California, Gail Leichtman and her husband Steve of Lexington MA, and Elizabeth Forrest of Portland, ME. She leaves four grandchildren- Nathan, Devon and Jay Leichtman and Thea Forrest and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the world who will mourn her passing. Georgi was a Bostonian. She grew up near Symphony Hall, the only child of Thomas & Ethel (Merry) McMurray. She attended Simmons College, eventually earning both a BA and MA in teaching. She worked part-time in several places as a secretary while raising children, and eventually became a Business Skills, English & History teacher at St. Columbkille HS in Brighton and at St. Patricks H.S. (later Trinity H.S.) in Watertown. She loved musicals, and while at St. Pats, took great pleasure in directing several musical productions. After her 'official' retirement, from teaching, She started her own business school in Lowell MA and in her later years worked in several venues as an ESL teacher Throughout her life she loved reading, fine arts and travelling the world with her husband. Most important to Georgi was visiting family, both locally and in places as far-flung as Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Georgi kept her doors open to all those traveling through, and kept up correspondances for many years with some of the people she met on her trips. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Donations in Georgette's memory may be made to the Simmons Fund for passionate Leaders. Simmons University, 300 The Fenway. Boston, MA 02115. Funeral was held from Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Bedford. Interment private. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass Funeral Home Lexington.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from July 11 to July 18, 2019