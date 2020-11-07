Gerald M. "Gerry" Goolkasian Jr., 65, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday, October 30, 2020 after a brief, hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Gerry was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts on July 21, 1955 to Eleanora (Fiorio) Goolkasian and the late Gerald Goolkasian Sr. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 32 years, Amy (Galehouse) Goolkasian, and their three wonderful daughters, Alexis, Olivia, and Gillian. Gerry is also survived by his mother, his sister Ann and Tom ODonnell, sister Eleanora and Enrique Lugo, sister Virginia, sister Marjorie and Andrew Masse, sister Barbara and John Keane, brother David and Heather Morgan, many adoring nieces and nephews, and countless students, friends and colleagues on which he had a lasting impact. Gerry was an endlessly creative and talented artist as well as a lifelong teacher. After studying painting and art education at UMass, his artistic passions led him to MassArt, where he met his wife. He went on to spend 35 years teaching in the Lexington Public School system, the majority of these years spent teaching 6th grade math at Clarke Middle School, a place he loved dearly. He coached soccer, basketball, and softball, and continued coaching even after retiring in 2014. His sense of humor and endless energy lit up hallways, classrooms, and soccer fields. Gerrys life work was touching the lives of others, determined to live unselfishly and to uplift those around him. Gerry took advantage of every opportunity to be outside, creating and caring for an expansive backyard garden, enlisting students to rake leaves for seniors on weekends, playing many a pick-up basketball and softball game, rounds of golf, and on an over-the-hill soccer league, walking in the woods with his family, spending long summer days at Good Harbor beach boogie boarding, building sand sculptures and mini golf courses, and playing bocce ball, and building bonfires with his daughters in the backyard. He was filled with joy watching hummingbirds visit his bird feeder and rabbits jumping around his garden. Always stopping to admire the moon or the snow falling onto his sedum plants, Gerry was constantly inspired by his surroundings, recognizing and creating beauty each day. He could not pick up a pencil without creating a work of art, sketching imagined worlds, zany three-dimensional structures, and scenes of his lifes adventures and of favorite days. Gerry filled whiteboards with wacky narratives to inspire students, opened up an entire basement wall for his daughters to draw on while growing up, and continued drawing and painting masterpieces on index cards and canvasses alike throughout his life. Gerry will be remembered as an irreplaceable husband, father, teacher, brother and friend, and a person whose idiosyncratic sense of humor and sense of adventure could light up any room he entered. He found joy in everything he did, and lived every day with a full heart and an admirable capacity to live in the moment. Wherever he went, he made everyone feel at home. May his heart soar like a hawk. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.



