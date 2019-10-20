|
Gladys Mae (Sinclair) Moore of Bedford, formerly of Lexington, October 17, 2019. Wife of the late Mark Moore Jr. Daughter of the late Barker Sinclair and Jennie (Phillips) Sinclair. Mother of Patricia J. Carney and her husband Frank of Lexington, Jennifer A. MacDonald and her husband Anthony of Fairfax Station, VA, and the late James T. Moore and his surviving wife Candy of Nicholasville, KY. Sister of the late Harold Sinclair, Jewel Doiron, and Luella Soper. Gladys is also survived by five grandchildren, Sean, Niall, Liam, Molly, and Grace, by seven great grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews. Gladys began her accomplished working career as a trained nurse, attending New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing. Shortly after the end of WWII she married her high school sweetheart, Mark Moore Jr, who had been a bomber pilot during the war. After being shot down over Poland, Mark spent a year in a German POW camp, until the war ended. As Mark began his building career, with Gladys by his side, she was often the inspiration behind many of the company's construction projects. Moore Homes, known for its colonial style of building, developed many residential and commercial condominiums, as well as single family homes, in Lexington and the surrounding communities from the 1950's until their retirement in the early 2000's. Mark and Gladys restored and lived in several pre-revolutionary homes in Lexington. Some of these homes were featured on television and in magazines highlighting Gladys's mastery of interior design and decoration. They also built vacation homes in Florida and New Hampshire where the family enjoyed many happy times together. Gladys also established two businesses of her own: the Window Shoppe, where she became a distinguished interior decorator; and Dunlap House Antiques, where she pursued her avid interest in English, Irish and Early American antiques. Her decorating skills transferred well to the building business. Her combined talents, in collaboration with architects and landscape designers put the finishing touches on what became very desirable locations for people to live and work. Gladys helped to make Moore Homes a trademark name in the building industry. Gladys also donated her time to redecorate portions of Carleton Willard Village, a continuing care community in Bedford, where she went to live to be with Mark in 2004. Gladys was a beloved resident there. Gladys was known for her wonderful cooking and baking skills. She even taught a cooking class while living at Carleton Willard. Gladys loved gardening and some of her gardens were featured in local and national magazines. In her leisure time, Gladys enjoyed creating beautiful needlework pieces. Gladys and Mark shared a love for national and international travel throughout their marriage, visiting Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia amongst many other destinations. Gladys will be dearly missed by all of those whose lives she touched. Visiting hours will be Friday, October 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Road, Lexington. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gladys's memory to Homes For Our Troops, a charity that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, at www.hfotusa.org or by calling 508-823-3300 x502. Lexington 781-862-1800 www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019