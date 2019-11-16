|
Gloria Holland, of Lexington Ma., passed away on Monday, October 28th, 2019 She was 88 years old. Gloria was born in Cranston, Rhode Island on February 23, 1931. She attended Pembroke College (Brown University, Class of 1953). While at Brown, she met, fell in love with and later married Melvin Holland. The couple had three children, Philip, Michael and Alec. Gloria was involved in Lexington's Sister City Program, running La Tienda, a not-for-profit shop which raised money to promote goodwill between Lexington and its sister city in Mexico, Doloris Hidalgo. Gloria is remembered by her sons, their spouses, her nieces, nephews, cousins and her five grandchildren. Gloria was a vibrant light, with an infectious wit and charm. She had an effect on everyone who met her. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019