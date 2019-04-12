|
BEDFORD - H. Morse Payne of Bedford MA, formerly of Lincoln, MA and Lexington, MA. A memorial gathering will be held on April 20th from 2-4pm at the Lexington Historical Society, 13 Depot Square, Lexington, MA. He died Jan 9, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born Nov 3, 1922. Morse is survived by his children, Harry M. Payne 111 of Antrim, NH, Thomas B. Payne of Chepachet, RI, and Amelia M. Affhauser of Greenfield, MA.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 12 to Apr. 30, 2019
