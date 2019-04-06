|
Harry Lewis, Wildasin Ph.D, loving husband, father, grandfather, U.S. Marine Corps Captain, IWO JIMA Veteran, university professor, agricultural biochemist, microbiologist, dairy scientist, lobbyist, senior executive at H.P. Hood, Inc., owner of Wildasin Associates, and a longtime resident of Lexington, died on March 31, 2019 in Bedford, MA at the age of 95. He leaves his loving wife of 48 years Mary Louise Mary Lou (Deitrich) Wildasin of Carlton-Willard Village, Bedford, MA; his son David and wife Kathleen of Lexington, KY; grandson Benjamin and wife Carolyn of New York City, NY; nephew Robert and wife Barbara of Lancaster, PA; nephew Michael and wife Susan of East Petersburg PA; nephew James and wife Joan of Burlington, N.C; and many grand and great grand nieces and nephews. Dr. Wildasin was predeceased by his first wife Ida (Pat) Martha Fick (1963); a son Daniel Paul Wildasin (1956); a daughter Sarah Louise Wildasin (1992); and his brother Cleo M. Wildasin (2016) of Spring Grove, PA. When asked at the age of 93 what his secret to a long life was, Dr. Wildasin, with that sparkle still in his eyes and that easy grin of his, said his enjoyment of people and remembering that one only lives once was his secret to surviving and enjoying a long and accomplished life. Having survived the carnage of Iwo Jima, as so many of his comrades fell around him, Wildasin certainly made the most of his extra 74 years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 13 at 2 PM at the Hancock United Church of Christ at 1912 Mass. Ave, Lexington, MA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the Carleton-Willard Reserve Fund or the Living Fully, Dying Well program, Carleton-Willard Village, 100 Old Billerica Road, Bedford, MA 01730. Lexington, MA 781-862-1800
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2019