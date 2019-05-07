|
|
Helen Hagopian, September 3,1923 | April 29, 2019. Helen Hagopian was born in Boston. Her parents, Andrew Hagopian of Turkey and Louise Hagopian (maiden name Souitch) of Bulgaria were immigrants: a stay at home mother and very hard working father. She possessed the drive, courage and intellectual curiosity to graduate from Wellesley College, then to positions as a laboratory researcher at Sloan | Kettering Institute in New York and a further 30 years in the Biochemistry Department at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She and her beloved sister Lilly built an international community of friends and family that shaped both their lives, as well as enriching everyone they knew. In her retirement, she volunteered at the Armenian Nursing Home as treasurer, at the Armenian Museum, the Arboretum, and sang in the Wellesley Chorus - to balance sister Lillys participation in the Wellesley Symphony. Helen and her sister Lilly lived together for 60 years in their home on Fisk Rd. They loved summers at their home in Pemaquid, Maine, walking the beach and collecting treasures. When Lilly passed, Helen lived in their home with grace and courage through the cycle of a year, and then made the very well considered move to Brookhaven Retirement Community. There, she became a beloved member of the bridge club, the chorus, and was the catalyst of many interesting discussions. Helen had the gift of a sharing nature, and took genuine joy in the good fortune of others. She loved and supported the music her sister made with her violin and later supported many of Bostons best chamber ensembles. Her favorite compliment after a concert was they made me listen Helen never gossiped and never judged, and everyone opened their hearts to her. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday morning, May 13, 2019 in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington Street, Wellesley Hills at 11 o'clock. Visiting hours will be prior to the service from 10-11AM. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley following the conclusion of the service.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 7 to May 14, 2019