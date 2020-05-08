|
Helen Rose Hereley Kilbridge, 94, formerly of Lexington, MA and Chicago, Illinois, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Bedford. Born in Chicago to Harry Francis Hereley and Helen Buckley Hereley on December 24, 1925, Helen graduated from Saint Scholastica Academy in 1943. She worked and studied at DePaul University. She also worked for Margaret Whitesides at the Chicago Daily News. In the mid-1950s Helen worked as an assistant on the Herb Shriner television show while living in New York City. She married Maurice Dorney Kilbridge in Chicago in 1958. They lived for two years in India where Maurice worked for the Agency for International Development. In 1963 they moved to Lexington, Mass. where she lived for over forty years. Helen resumed her college studies while raising four children and was awarded a Bachelor of Arts from Wellesley College in 1982. She was active in the Sacred Heart Parish. An avid artist, Helen created works on paper and cofounded Partners in Printmaking, an artist collaborative. She had group and solo shows in Lexington, Lincoln, Cambridge and Poughkeepsie, New York. Helen was predeceased by Maurice in 2003. She is survived by her children Peter, Anthony, Christopher and Joshua and grandchildren Daniel, David, Nathaniel and Callen. Memorial donations can be made to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's COVID-19 Relief Fund: https://disasterphilanthropy.org/cdp-fund/cdp-covid-19-response-fund/
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 8 to May 17, 2020