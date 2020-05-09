Home

Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Henry C. Kreide

Henry C. Kreide Obituary
Henry C. Kreide of Woburn, May 6th, 2020 at eight nine years of age. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (Pace) Kreide. Devoted father of Cindy Kreide Odegard, her husband David of CA, Stephen Kreide of Woburn. Dear brother Margaret Kreide Thue of Seattle and the late Marion, Alice and William. Loving grandfather of Nicholas Odegard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Harrys memory to the Burlington Church of Christ, 3444 Cambridge Street, Burlington, Massachusetts, 01803. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Corona Virus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch | Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 9 to May 17, 2020
