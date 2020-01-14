|
Herbert R. Haber of Winchester, MA, born in Brooklyn, NY, son of Samuel and Shirley Haber, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Lubotsky Haber, and by his children Jonathan Haber, of Lexington, MA, husband to Carolyn Goldstein and father of Herbs grandsons, Eli and Benjamin; and Nicholas Haber of Providence, RI, husband to Lynne Harlow and father of Herbs granddaughter Lena. Herb was educated at Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn and at Brooklyn College, the University of Chicago and Brandeis University. He taught English literature and writing at Clark University in Worcester, Wayne State University in Detroit and at the University of Lowell. He became interested in technical writing which he taught, and then, with his sons, started a successful family publishing and software business, SkillCheck, Inc. in 1988. Herb often said that working with his children in this new venture was adventurous, challenging, and extremely satisfying. The business was sold in 2006 and Herb then retired. A memorial service will be held at Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln Street, Lexington, MA at 11am on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Donations on Herbs behalf can be made to the University of Chicago Graduate Fund for the Division of the Humanities.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020