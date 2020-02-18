Home

Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Countryside Bible Chapel
480 Lowell St.
Lexington, MA
View Map
Hilda Stevenson Obituary
Hilda (Moran) Stevenson, a longtime Lexington resident, passed peacefully February 12, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Robert Stevenson. Loving mother of Peter R. Stevenson of Lexington and Elizabeth C. Stevenson of Waltham. Hilda was born and educated in Bogota, Colombia before traveling to Cambridge, Massachusetts to enroll in a Masters program at the Harvard University Graduate School of Education. It was there that she met her future husband, Robert, from Coatbridge, Scotland, and they married in 1956. After a year of living in Scotland, they returned to the United States to settle first in Cambridge. Subsequently, in 1962, they moved to Lexington to raise their family. Hilda's focus was always on caring for her family and raising her children while continuing through her lifetime to pursue varied intellectual, social, artistic, and spiritual interests. She took countless continuing education classes, was an active member of Countryside Bible Chapel, and was fully involved in the lives of her family members and the Lexington community. Visiting hours will be held February 28 from 4-7 PM at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., Lexington. A memorial service will be held February 29 at Countryside Bible Chapel, 480 Lowell St., Lexington at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Donations in Hilda's memory may be made to the , https//alz.org. Interment private.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020
