Hosne Jahan Rahman, affectionately known as Hena, died on April 29th, 2020. Hena was born in 1946 in Bangladesh as the eldest daughter of the late Professor I.H. Khan and the late Saleha Begum. Hena grew up in Munipuripara, Dhaka. She was the wife of the late Dr. A.K. Matiur Rahman. She is survived by her two daughters, Farzana Rahman, R.Ph. and Farhana Riaz, M.D., son-in-law, Javed Riaz, and four grandchildren, Yazmina Salim and Ahmed, Aziz and Asad Riaz. She also leaves behind her sister, Khurshid Jahan, and five brothers, Yousef, Mahbubul, Eradul, Izharul and Eshanul Haq Khan all of whom looked up to her and called her Borpa. She graduated from Dhaka University with a masters in Sociology. She was married in 1967. To find a better future for her family, she and her husband emigrated to the United States with their two daughters in 1977. They eventually settled in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. She had a successful career as an Electrical Engineering Technician and Supervisor at Omnirel Corporation, now known as Infineon Technology, a hybrid electrical company. One of the major achievements of her career was making hybrid components used in several Space Shuttles. She was known as the companys legendary expert on gold wire bonding. She was an extremely hard worker and received many company awards. She was highly respected by her colleagues and was regarded as an amazing leader and mentor. Despite many hardships, Hena, with her husband, raised and educated their daughters with unparalleled dedication. She instilled in them the importance of education and hard work. She was a strong and loving mother who would do anything for her children. Most recently, Hena lived with her younger daughter, Farhana, in Lexington, MA. Despite multiple health issues in her later years, she continued to be the heart and soul of the family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and keeping up with old friends. Hena was an amazing mother, wife, and big sister, a genuine matriarch. She made friends wherever she went. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be missed dearly by all the lives she touched. Hena was laid to rest alongside her husband on Saturday, May 2nd at Knollwood Memorial Park at the Garden of Peace, Canton, MA.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from May 12 to May 19, 2020