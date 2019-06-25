|
Born and raised in Chelsea, MA, Dr. Smith attended Middlesex University School of Veterinary Medicine. In 1955 he established the Lexington-Bedford Veterinary Hospital, where he practiced for close to fifty years. He served his profession also as a member of the State, New England and National Boards of Veterinary Examiners. Beyond his practice, Howard was committed from the start to doing his share to help others. This took many different forms, but they all grew from a vast array of ideas generated and put into practice by Howard. Many of these projects were carried out within and for the benefit of the townspeople of Lexington. Memorable was his idea in 1961 to invite ambassadors from newly independent African countries to share and celebrate their independence with Lexington on our Patriots Day. Thus, the formation of the Minuteman Freedom Committee. Representatives from eight African Countries were honored in our homes, at the parade and at a banquet. In the late 1980s Howard returned from a veterinary meeting in Phoenix distressed by the number of homeless on the streets. As a result, he arranged for a Boston Food Bank truck to spend a weekend at Walgreens parking lot to be filled with donations of food items. In 1988 he conceived and followed through (in his kitchen) with the plan to deliver Christmas dinners to over 50 Lexington residents who would otherwise not have had this treat. The Minuteman Tech bakery and Stop and Shop Bedford supported him. After two years this plan then was taken over by Temple Isaiah, and known as Project Ezra, delivers about 200 meals every Dec 25. There were other projects, such as arranging a lecture series at Middlesex Community College on various religious faiths, arranging a Lexington Council of Churches (now Interfaith Council) Night at the Pops, which in Howards mind would help to intertwine the varied religious groups in town. Howard is survived by his wife, Elaine, his children, Steve of Valencia, California, Andy and his wife Beth of Lynnville, TN and Judi and her husband Jeff of Swampscott, MA, grandchildren Alec, Marissa, Danielle, Alexa and Jake. Donations may be made to the Howard A Smith, D.V.M. Scholarship Fund, Veterinary Scholarship Trust of New England, P.O. Box 3221, North Attleboro, MA 02761, or to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from June 25 to July 2, 2019