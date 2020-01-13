|
Howard Levington, a resident of Lexington for over 50 years, died on January 10, 2020. A physical metallurgist, he worked with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (The Manhattan Project) and served on the faculty of Iowa State College (now Iowa State University). Later at General Dynamics Electric Boat Division in Groton, CT. His work included materials selection, corrosion prevention and failure analysis. In addition, he was responsible for specifications for the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, the USS Seawolf. He graduated from M.I.T. with an S.B. in Mining and Mineral Engineering, an S.M. in Physical Metallurgy and an Sc.D. in Materials Science. His expertise in materials and environmental sciences led to the formation of Howard Levingston & Associates, a company that specialized in the analysis of failures in metals as well as non-metallic materials such as wood, plastics, ceramics/glass, fabrics and composites. A strong, effective leader, he was an active M.I.T. alumnus, class of 1951 and elected president of his class. Involved in the community, he was Chair of the Town Meeting Members Association and sat on Lexington's Appropriation Committee amd Human Resources Committee. A former member of Temple Emunah, he was president of the Brotherhood and elected to serve as president of the temple. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Ellie (Eleanor Clebnik), his sons David, Judd and his wife Hillary, Scott and his wife Amy and his grandchildren Ivan, Miranda, Serena, Zaccary and Olivia. The family is grateful for the exceptional care and deep compassion that was extended to Howard by Denise Coveney. For information about funeral, burial and visits with members of the family, please visit www.brezniakrodman.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the The U.S. Holocaust Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126, Yad Lakashish (www.lifeline.org.il), or The Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. Brezniak Funeral Directors www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com Family Owned
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020