Jacqueline L. McShine
Jacqueline Louise (Meyer) McShine of Lexington, MA, formerly of Trinidad and Tobago, October 16, 2020. Loving mother of Lisa McShine and her husband Michel Dibiffe of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Randall McShine and his wife Sherrie Zhang of Lexington, and Danielle McShine of Fontenay-sous-Bois, France. Devoted sister of Joy Bess of Vancouver, Canada. She is also survived by 2 beloved grandchildren, Alannah and Katelyn, and by her niece and nephew, Nicole and Nicholas. Jackie was born in 1939 and moved to the United States in 2009. She was a retired Registered Nurse and an avid volunteer in the Lexington community. These lines from one of her poems capture her well: "I am from a tropical paradise/I am from freedom, fun and family./Long walks with cousins, country roads, cocoa and coffee estates./The picnics under the fruit trees,/Mangoes, cashews, sapodillas and cherries,/A bellyful of happiness." A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave. Lexington Saturday, October 31st, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Friends of the Lexington Council on Aging.

Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
