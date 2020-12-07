Jacquelyn Miller Katzenstein, 94, of Peabody and formerly of Lexington and New York City, passed away on December 2nd, 2020. She was the wife of the late Rabbi Martin Katzenstein; mother of Ellen Brookstein (David) of Fort Washington, PA., David Katzenstein (Sherrie Nickol) of New York, NY. and Emily Katzenstein of Burlington, VT., Grandmother of Rachel Brookstein and Benjamin Katzenstein, sister of the late Richard Miller. She was the daughter of the late George and Lottie Miller. Jackie grew up in Manhattan, graduated from The Ethical Culture Fieldston School and Bryn Mawr College. She married the love her life, Rabbi Martin Katzenstein in 1947. She began her family in Philadelphia, PA. and later relocated to Swampscott, where they founded Temple Emanu-el of Marblehead. The family then moved to Clayton, MO. where Rabbi Katzenstein became the Rabbi at Temple Israel in Ladue, MO. In 1967, the Katzensteins relocated to Massachusetts to settle in Lexington. Unfortunately, a few years later, Jackie lost her dear husband. She made the most of this new time in her life by starting Wild & Woolly, a yarn business in Lexington which flourished for over forty years. The store became a destination for serious knitters throughout the Boston area. She was a dedicated member of Temple Isaiah of Lexington. Jackie was rarely seen without knitting needles and a project in her lap and she was also an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She cherished her time spent with family, friends and respected colleagues and customers. Due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Temple Emanu-el Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jackie's memory to Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln Street, Lexington, MA 02421, ww.templeisaiah.net/payment.php
