Jacquelyn Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacquelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacquelyn (Hession) Ward, 97, of Lexington, passed away peacefully having lived a full life on June 12, 2020., Born in Arlington in 1922, she moved to Lexington with her husband, John Ward, in 1950. Active in the social and civic fabric of Lexington, she was honored for her many contributions, receiving the White Tricorn Hat award in 1991 and the Minuteman Cane award in 2009. She is survived by her sister, Jane Stumpp of Barnstable; her four children, Bruce and his partner Patricia Wood of Lexington and Dartmouth; Mark and his partner Susan Carr of Lunenburg; Steven and his wife Dawn Marvin Ward of Montague and Susan of Lexington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacquelynn Ward and Ezra Ward of Montague and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, John, passed away in 1988. A memorial service will be held at a future date. View her complete obituary and guestbook at www.douglassfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lexington Minuteman from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved